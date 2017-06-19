Cindy Crawford Reveals Rare Photo Of Father, Wishes Him Happy Father’s Day

While Cindy Crawford rarely posts pictures of her dad on Instagram, Father's Day is, of course, the perfect occasion to share a loving memory of dear old dad, and she did just that.

One more from my wedding day — with my dad! Happy Father's Day! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Adding a sweet "Happy Father's Day," the universally recognized supermodel shared the above throwback photo of herself and her dad on her wedding day.

Both wearing white, the two of them stand on a white sand beach with his arms wrapped around her.

Crawford's followers gushed over the photo, with many of them proclaiming how much her son resembles her father.

This wasn't the only Father's Day photo she shared, however.

Cindy also posted a throwback pic of her husband Rande Gerber with their two children and captioned it, "Couldn't have asked for a better daddy for these little nuggets than you babe! Happy Father's Day."

Couldn't have asked for a better daddy for these little nuggets than you babe! Happy Father's Day @RandeGerber. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Crawford and Gerber have been married since 1998.

He is a former model himself but now works as a "bar and nightlife industry entrepreneur" with restaurants, lounges, and bars all over the world.

The couple has two children together; Presley Walker, their son, was born July 2, 1999, and their daughter Kaia Jordan was born in 2001.

Cindy recently spoke about her children potentially following in hers and Gerber's model footsteps in an interview, saying, "It's been really fun for me to see my kids get their feet wet in the fabulous world of fashion. All of a sudden they have a whole new appreciation for what I spent the last 30 years of my life doing."