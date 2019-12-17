Chuy Bravo: Chelsea Handler Sidekick’s Cause of Death Revealed

A day after it was reported that Chelsea Lately star and Chelsea Handler‘s sidekick Chuy Bravo had passed away, PEOPLE has revealed the cause of the late E! personality’s death. According to PEOPLE, a representative confirmed that Bravo had suffered a heart attack which ultimately led to his passing.

“On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed.) After complications, he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing,” his representative detailed in a press release.

“Bravo’s funeral services took place today and will be cremated. His family has confirmed he will be brought back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service,” the statement continued.

Bravo, who was born Jesus Melgoza, reportedly passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, Dec. 15. PEOPLE reported that he passed away at the Centro Médico Dalinde in Mexico City. He was reportedly visiting family at the time. On Saturday, the day before his death, Bravo was admitted to the hospital in Mexico City due to a reported stomach issue.

PEOPLE‘s report went on to describe how Bravo’s family is doing after the sudden loss.

“Bravo’s family is devastated as they cope with his sudden loss,” the press release continued. “They are overwhelmed with the thoughts and prayers they have received and send their appreciation.”

Shortly after it was reported that Bravo had passed away, Handler took to Instagram to share a tribute to her dear friend.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” she wrote alongside a collage of photos of herself and Bravo in happier times. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Dec 15, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

“I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared,” she continued to recount. “My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”