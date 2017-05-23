Christina El Moussa’s 1-Year-Old Falls Into Pool, Contacted By Child Services

Christina El Moussa's parenting skills have been called into question again after her 1-year-old son Brayden fell into a pool.

TMZ reports that child services has interviewed Christina and the family's nanny about the incident, which happened while Brayden was in the nanny's care.

Details on how exactly the incident occurred have not yet surfaced. When Brayden fell in, the unnamed caregiver got him out quickly. He was never unconscious during the ordeal.

Christina was reportedly told about the incident when she returned home and took Brayden to the hospital for a check-up. Brayden checked out fine and had no water in his lungs.

After interviewing both parties involved, Child Services reportedly decided no action was needed.

TMZ also reports that Tarek El Moussa, Christina's estranged husband and Brayden's father, was briefed on the situation "immediately."

The nanny is also still on staff, so the incident was presumably accidental in nature.

This incident is rather ironic, being as Christina was recently under fire for letting Brayden play too close to the edge of the aforementioned pool.

Back in February, the Flip or Flop star was criticized after she posted a photo on Instagram that showed her show standing by the pool.

"No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!" one user wrote.

Christina did not like the criticism and fired back in a comment reply.

"OMG 1. It's a beach entry if he fell in it's only a foot high, he would be ok," she wrote. "2. It's not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your 'concern' aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this .....!!!!"

This whole incident played out as Tarek and Christina are in the midst of a divorce. The couple's parenting skills have been called into question several times over the last few months.

"Despite everything our primary focus is and always will be our kids as we continue to work together," Christina told Good Morning America.

