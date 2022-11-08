See Brendan Fraser in Heartbreaking First Trailer for 'The Whale'

Brendan Fraser earned widespread acclaim and minutes-long standing ovations during the fall film festival circuit for The Whale. A24 is sharing a little bit of that performance in the film's first trailer, released on Tuesday. The Whale marks a comeback for The Mummy star and was directed by Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. A24 will release the film on Dec. 9.

The Whale stars Fraser as Charlie, an English teacher living with obesity. After the death of his gay lover, Charlie decides to eat himself to death. He also tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter Ellie, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Charlie, now weighing 600 lbs., sees rebuilding his relationship with Ellie as his last chance at redemption. Hong Chau also stars as Liz, Charlie's nurse, and his only friend. Samantha Morton plays Charlie's ex-wife Mary and Ty Simpkins plays the religious missionary, Thomas.

The film is based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the screenplay. It debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September, with Fraser receiving a six-minute standing ovation. Footage of Fraser tearing up went viral on Twitter. The Whale continued receiving positive reviews and ovations for Fraser's work as it toured film festivals. Fraser is expected to land the first Oscar nomination of his career and is seen as the frontrunner for the Best Actor trophy.

"It felt so affirming," Fraser told Variety of the film's response in Venice. "I was emotional because it was an acknowledgment that what we did is making an impact. And that kind of response feels completely new in my professional life."

This could mark a comeback for Aronofsky, who also directed The Wrestler and Requiem for a Dream, as well. This is his first film as director since 2017's Mother!, which divided critics and audiences. He hasn't had a bonafide success since Black Swan opened in 2010. It could be challenging to convince audiences to go see The Whale in theaters at a time when serious dramas are struggling, but Aronofsky said the only way to see this movie is in a theater. It's why he chose to work with A24 instead of other distributors.

"With those other companies, a theatrical release wasn't a guarantee," Aronofsky told Variety. "But this film needs a theatrical platform. It benefits from a shared experience. It's not as good when you watch it at home with the phone ringing or the dog barking or all the other distractions."