Christina Anstead Cheers on Daughter Taylor With Baby Hudson During First Outing After Giving Birth

Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, on Sept. 6, and the mom of three has officially taken her newborn out on the tow, bringing baby Hudson to cheer on big sister Taylor at her soccer game over the weekend.

Christina shared the moment with her followers on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of herself, her 9-year-old and Hudson, who was sleeping peacefully in a stroller.

“Our first outing was a success,” the Flip or Flop star wrote. “Hudson slept, Tay scored!”

Christina also posted a moment from the game on her Instagram Story, sharing a clip of Taylor excitedly running off the field to hug her mom after she scored a goal. “I love you,” Christina told her.

Taylor previously made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram when Christina shared a photo of her two older children, Taylor and son Brayden, 4, meeting their new brother in the hospital.

“Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited,” the proud mom wrote.

Christina shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Ant shares 16-year-old daughter Amelie and 13-year-old son Archie with ex-wife Louise. Christina and Ant revealed the news of their son’s birth soon after he arrived, posting a photo of the proud parents gazing lovingly at the newborn as Christina held him in her arms.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” Christina wrote. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

One week after Hudson’s birth, his mom revealed that she had decided to eat her placenta in pill form.

First time I’ve tried it — and I think these placenta encapsulation [pills] are working,” she wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of the pink container of gray pills. The verdict appears to be out on whether consuming placenta is actually beneficial, with proponents claiming that the practice can help prevent postpartum depression, among other effects. In contrast, a study in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology advises doctors not to recommend that patients eat their own or anyone else’s placenta.

