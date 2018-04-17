Christina Aguilera Goes Makeup-Free While Getting New Piercing

Christina Aguilera embraced the minimal look once again on social media, this time to document her latest piercing experience.

On Monday, the singer shared a series of snaps of herself receiving a new ear piercing, writing that the experience makes her feel “euphoric.”

“Forgot how much I love getting pierced….so euphoric for me…wonder what else I should get done again,” Aguilera tweeted alongside one shot.

She also shared a few more snaps on Instagram, taking the Polaroid route with one image and leaving the others as-is.

The photos see a fresh-faced Aguilera, clad in a black top with her blonde hair pulled back, getting pierced and admiring her new addition in a hand mirror.

The piercing seems to be Aguilera’s twelfth body piercing, as the star has several piercings on her ears in addition to her nose, lips and nipples.

The mom of two has been embracing the natural look as of late, first debuting a makeup-free face on the cover of Paper magazine in March.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through [the] stage,” she said in her interview. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at a place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

Aguilera also discussed the transformation she underwent early in her career when the release of her 2002 album Stripped inspired her to explore a more provocative image.

“Either women are not sexual enough or we’re not fulfilling enough of a fantasy for you, but then if we’re overtly sexual or feeling empowered in a certain kind of way, then we’re shamed for it,” the 37-year-old explained. “Madonna had to go through it in her day, and she paved the way for my generation to come up. And paying it forward, now a younger generation is coming up and I’m loving what I’m seeing. It’s so incredible.”

