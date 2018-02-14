Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Dazzles in Gold Bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor was recently announced as being a part of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and the 19-year-old model dazzles in a gold bikini.

On her personal Instagram page, Sailor Brinkley Cook wrote about how it feels to be included in the pages of the issue along with her peers.

“I am so beyond honored to be a part of this beautiful group of women who stand for representation, inclusivity, diversity, and strength,” Cook wrote. “And to be coming back to a magazine I’ve idolized forever as a rookie is such a dream.”

“Thank you [Sports Illustrated] for not only letting me create fun images but for giving me artistic opportunities assisting photographers and being a crew member shooting BTS for ‘In her own words’ and of course THANK YOU for giving me the chance and the platform and the belief in me to speak out about subjects close to my heart,” she added. “I am grateful beyond words.”

In addition to Cook’s feature, it was recently announced that Danielle Herrington landed the coveted cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated invited Herrington to their offices for a “virtual reality shoot,” but when she got there they revealed that she had been chosen for the coveted cover.

Not only was she surprised by the announcement, but Sports Illustrated had also brought in former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Tyra Banks to tell her.

A native of Compton, California, Herrington only started modeling in 2017. Her first ever professional shoot took place in Fiji that same year. “I remember being told I was going to live in New York,” Herrington said. “Six months later, I’m a Swimsuit model.”

“I can’t even believe I’m saying this. I am the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model,” the 24-year-old added. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I’m emotional, but I just want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me. I put in so much work for this and I’m feeling very accomplished, happy and excited.”

“Last year, Danielle was a rookie, and yet already an exemplary model,” said MJ Day, the SI Swimsuit Editor. “She’s an extra hard worker and a natural brand ambassador. All those things separately don’t guarantee a cover, though. Danielle was a shy girl, who went from taking her first photos last year to showing up this year a completely different person. All the good things about her seemed to be magnified.”

“She owned every single second of her shoot. She had an enthusiasm and effervescence about her — I felt like I was meeting her for the first time. Last year she showed up never expecting to be there; this year she showed up completely claiming her place and status as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model,” Day added.