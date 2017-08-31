Chrissy Teigen Opens up About Her Struggles With Alcohol

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about her struggle with alcohol.

The Sports Illustrated model revealed she has decided to cut back on her alcohol consumption explaining that she was “point blank, just drinking too much.”

The Lip Sync Battle host, 31, told Cosmopolitan that drinking had become a part of her routine. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” she said. “Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected.”

She added, “And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John [Legend], for anybody.”

Teigen, who revealed her family has a history with alcohol abuse, shared her struggles with having easy access to drinks. “Imagine everything we have,” she said. “Everything is there, always. I don’t know how to go to an awards show and not drink.”

The mother of one added that her choice to cut back on drinking was not forced on her by anyone, but rather a decision she made based on how she feels after a day of alcohol consumption. “Nobody really brought it up to me,” Teigen told the publication. “They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn’t right. It makes you very short with people. People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’”

Teigen now understands the logic of a sober lifestyle. “I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober,” said Teigen, who spoke about her “really, really wonderful” trip to Bali in which she was completely sober. “But now I get it. I don’t want to be that person. … I have to fix myself.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @etnow