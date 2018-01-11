Chrissy Teigen Slams Seal Over Oprah Meme

Chrissy Teigen has fired back at singer Seal over a controversial meme he posted on Instagram about Oprah.

The meme shows an infamous picture of Oprah giving Harvey Weinstein a kiss on the cheek, as well as a picture of the two of them with Rita Ora. It includes a caption that reads, “When you have been part of the problem for decades…but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed (sic) actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” Seal wrote in a comment before adding a hashtag for “Sanctimonious Hollywood.”

Teigen turned up in his comments seemingly suggesting that there could be rumors out their about the British crooner as well.

“Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we,” Teigen wrote, which was well liked by fans on Instagram.

Seal’s picture and comment come from accusations that Weinstein used his relationship with Oprah to lure women in so he could sexually harass or assault them. She has claimed she had no idea what he was doing.

Weinstein has also been accused of blacklisting actresses who refused his advances.

As was previously reported, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson told reporters that Weinstein and his company Miramax told him that he shouldn’t work with Mira Sorvino or Ashley Judd because “they were a nightmare to work with.”

After seeing the report, Sorvino tweeted out, “I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick.”

Sorvino’s father Paul Sorvino later weighed on the allegation, saying, “[Weinstein] ought to hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across [one another]… I think he’ll be going on the floor.”

He also said he would “kill that motherf—er,” and added, “He’s gonna go to jail, that son of a b—… Good for him if he goes, cause if not he has to meet me.”

Finally, Paul Sorvino said the news about what happened made him “absolutely furious,” then he praised Mira as a “wonderful” and “courageous” person, and said that Weinstein was a “pig” who will “die in jail.”