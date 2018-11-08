Chrissy Teigen Slams Fan’s Criticisms Over Breastfeeding

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back at mommy-shamers again.

The 32-year-old model and mother of two went after an Instagram user who tried to criticize her for not breastfeeding 5-month-old son Miles in a recent photo husband John Legend shared on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wild scene backstage at [The Voice],” Legend, 39, captioned a picture of Teigen bottle-feeding Miles as her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, snuggled with their 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

While many fans were delighted by the photo, one commenter took issue with Teigen choosing to bottlefeed her son rather than breastfeed, writing in the comments section, “You no longer breastfeed?”

“John never breastfed Miles,” Teigen responded, referring to the fact that the comment was made under her husband’s picture.

Teigen has become known for her witty and humorous comebacks to questionable comments left on her social media platforms, including both Twitter and Instagram, and has even been dubbed the Queen of Comebacks. While she tends to keep things civil, her retorts almost always resulting in an uproar of laughter, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight during Wednesday night’s WSJ. Magazine‘s Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City that her initial thoughts aren’t always as civil.

“Because, I think of really mean things, and I’m like, ‘I can’t say that!’ So I say it out loud to everyone around me and then I type something a little tame,” she said.

Earlier this year, after giving birth to her and Legend’s second child, Teigen clapped back at a woman who commented that she should grow her hair out long because “girls with round faces should not have short hair like that. It makes your face looks huge.”

“@bcnjw honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy. So this was a mistake on my part,” Teigen responded.

While the back-and-forth banter with fans may seem all fun and games, Teigen recently revealed that the harsh comments do manage to get to her.

“I’ll read a thousand of the sweetest comments – ‘You have the cutest family, I love your book’ – and then one person is like, ‘You look like the Bride of Chucky’ and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, @paulh7114620 thinks I look like Chucky,’” she told Vogue in an interview last month. “Much stronger people are like, ‘I don’t care what you think.’ I genuinely do care. I think it’s funny when people are like, ‘I love how you just don’t give a f–.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I give so many f–.’ I want to be liked.”

Photo credit: Getty Images