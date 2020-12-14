Chrissy Teigen Shows off Fresh New Haircut, and Fans Sense a Rachel Green Vibe

Chrissy Teigen gave her followers a little surprise over the weekend when she unveiled her newest look. The model and television personality showed off her new hair, which many fans thought was a homage to one of the more recognizable do’s in pop culture. Her comments quickly flooded with people wondering if she did her hair after the famous look of Rachel Green in Friends. Played by Jennifer Aniston, Rachel's look has become a popular look for many women in the years since Friends first graced the screens and has picked back up with the sitcom becoming one of the most popular streaming shows. Teigen, though, didn’t offer any comments as to whether or not that it was taken after the television character haircut. As for her big reveal, Teigen shared a video of herself laying down showing off her new look, “New hair who this, it’s me obviously I don’t get it.” One of the most popular on social media, Teigen’s posts always draw a ton of attention. As such, here are some of the best replies that flooded her page after sharing her new haircut with many of them being people referencing the 90s look of Rachel Green.

For Teigen, the video she shared drew quite the amount of responses. This, of course, is no surprise as she has become of the most influential users on Twitter and Instagram so whenever she shares something, especially something like a new look, there' s no telling just what will pop up in her replies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Did @chrissyteigen just get The Rachel?! Because if she did, I am HERE FOR IT. — Kristin (@kristinrunning) December 13, 2020

(Photo: Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Getty) One user commented on her Instagram video, "Rachel Green vibes!!!!!! LOVE IT!!!!!" Another echoed the same sentiment writing underneath her post, "Giving me early 90s Rachel cut vibes."

Other followers of her shared their own experience with getting the famed 'Rachel' look. In response to one fan asking Teigein whether or not she actually asked for the signature look, another follower interjected that she got 'The Rachel' 20 yeasrs ago "and was probably the best haircut I've had." In response, the person who posed the question said she, too, also got one when she was younger, "It was definitely the best haircut I had too!"

Others suggested the look definitely modeled the Friends star but that it had a more modern twist. "Very Rachel 2020," one user wrote. Another followed that up by posting, "The Rachel is timeless. You look fab." In general, the haircut seemed to go over well with all of her fans as many drew the comparisons between her and Aniston's hair styles.

Those weren't the only comments to gush about "Rachel Green" look: "Jennifer Aniston 90s vibes," read another. "Oh! The Rachel is back!! You look gorgeous dear," one fan responded. Another simply asked, "Rachel Green, is that you?!?"