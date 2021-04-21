Chrissy Teigen Reveals Newfound Friendship With Meghan Markle

✖

Chrissy Teigen has found a new friend in Meghan Markle! The model revealed during an appearance on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, that she and the Duchess of Sussex had connected over their shared experiences with pregnancy loss after she and husband John Legend lost son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy back in September.

Markle, who revealed in November that she had suffered a miscarriage over the summer in her second pregnancy with husband Prince Harry, reached out to Teigen following her experience, the cookbook author told Cohen Tuesday. "She's been so kind to me ever since we connected on— she had written me about Baby Jack and loss, but yeah," she said. "She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is. And that's why you look at everything and are like, 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?'"

Calling the royal a "really wonderful person," Teigen confirmed she had been in contact with the former Suits actress following her and Prince Harry's bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, in which they discussed their decision to step back from royal life. "I think when I ended up watching it, it was like, 'Holy s—, this is big,'" Teigen said. "But I also waited a long time to watch it, so I had already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it. But yeah, it is — I mean, very eye-opening. Very eye-opening."

As to whether Teigen was privy to insider information on the situation, the star said she knew just as much as anyone who watched the interview. "Extra tea? Um, no. Honestly, no," Teigen said. "She's been very open about what she's been open with, and I think honestly her truth has been her truth since the very beginning. So, no, I didn't get any extra extra."

Teigen returned to Twitter Friday after taking three weeks off from the platform, saying in her first tweet since March it "turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself." She joked that she missed out not only on "belly chuckles randomly throughout the day" but the opportunity to lose "like 2000 friends at once." When it comes to the toxic part of the social media platform, she noted she will now 'choose to take the bad with the good!!"