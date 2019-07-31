Chrissy Teigen Reveals All Her Old Underwear to Fans in New Photos

Chrissy Teigen is not one who shies away from being real per say, and she just opened a new can of worms in her latest Instagram Story.

Teigen just showed her fans an old pair of underwear with a shocking tone, questioning how she managed to fit into it at one point in time.

“I literally cannot believe I ever fit into any of this stuff,” she said while showing off a nude bra and a white, lacy thong.

“This is crazy, it is so little. Look at this underwear. You wouldn’t even be able to tell I was wearing these now. My skin would just eat it, my whole labia,” she continued.

She took fans on a quick tour of her closet, revealing a few private items, saying, “This is a rare peak inside of it.”

Ultimately, she was trying to decide what to donate and what to keep. “I have way too much stuff,” she confessed in the quick clip before adding that she would have to let go of more than a few items to get her closet into tip-top shape!

The mom of two confessed to fans that she hasn’t lost the last of her baby weight because she loves food to much.

“How do you eat like this?? — basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model recently clapped back on haters — which is not out of the norm for the wife of John Legend — after they criticized her cooking skills.

“To everyone saying this: Just shut up already,” she posted on social media as a reply to a fan who shamed her beignets. “They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they’re crispy and perfectly moist inside. Make your own thank you goodbye.”

Another internet troll called Teigen chubby as a way to attack the Lip Sync Battle judge, accusing her of attacking fans.

“I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt,” she said.