Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Video of Daughter Luna Getting Her Passport Photo Taken

Chrissy Teigen is ready to take her daughter Luna all over the world.

The hilarious mother of two documented a recent trip to Kinko’s Friday when she took her and John Legend‘s 2-year-old daughter to have her passport photo taken. And Luna is the absolute cutest.

“Let’s get this sh—t over with,” the 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host joked on the caption of the video of Luna entering the store in a red dress, a beige jacket and white sandals while fabulously wearing pink sunglasses and holding a matching water bottle.

The tiny toddler was accompanied by her grandma, and Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck.

“It’s a passport photo,” Teigen says in the clip, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

In a second video, Luna sits on her father’s lap while he’s behind the white screen and holding her up.

“I’m crying,” the mother of two wrote alongside the video. While Luna is getting her photo taken, Legend and Teigen try to make Luna smile by saying “cheese.”

Legend and Teigen recently welcomed their second child together, son Miles. The “Love Me Now” singer told the outlet recently Luna is a great big sister, but still wants all the attention.

“She’s doing great! She loves [being a big sister],” Legend marveled. “She’s very caring with him and sweet with him. She gets a little jealous every once in a while and she’ll make sure she gets my attention because she knows I’m paying attention to Miles.”

Tiegen recently celebrated her husband with an adorable photo of him, Luna and Miles, as a Father’s Day celebration.

“What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man,” she wrote of her husband. “Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day.”

While she adores her husband, she does not hesitate to make fun of him. Teigen recently poked fun at Legend, referencing internet jokes about his resemblance to cartoon character, Arthur.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of Luna holding a stuffed Arthur doll with the caption, “Luna and daddy.”

In the comments, she wrote, “This is is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one.”

Legend, seemingly less than thrilled, responded, “wow.”

