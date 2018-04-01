Chrissy Teigen Reveals the One Type of Photo She Refuses to Publicly Share

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to shy away from sharing personal images of herself and her family on social media. But it turns out there’s one thing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model will never bother to show her fans, and it’s a surprisingly harmless thing.

“The only things I think twice about posting are if [Luna’s] in a car seat,” Teigen said in an interview with Real Simple this week. “You have to check the car seat photo 20 times to make sure the straps are in the right place. But sometimes I’m like, ‘Screw it,’ I don’t care!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also admitted she’s not the biggest fan of posting embarrassing videos of her 1-year-old daugther Luna, even though the young one already likes the camera.

“That seems kind of personal to me,” Teigen explained. “We don’t want to post embarrassing, intimate moments, where she’s going to grow up be upset about it. But she’s a baby! Sometimes her most adorable moments are in the bathtub.”

“She loves it even more than I do! She never does a teeth smile for us, but for the paparazzi she will,” Teigen continued. “She’ll walk down saying ‘Cheese, cheese!’”

One of Luna’s adorable yet embarrassing moments came when her mother told her she was soon going to be the older sister to a baby boy.

“We take baths together every night and she says a lot of…she can say some hurtful things in the bathtub sometimes,” Teigen told E! News. “I think yesterday she pointed at me and she’s like ‘mamma yucky.’ I’m like, ‘I know, mamma feels kinda yucky.’”

“They’re honest though these kids, they’re honest,” she added.

Teigen opened up in the same interview about how she enjoys being pregnant a second time around.

“I’m kind of quiet about that because everyone has a different type of pregnancy and it can be exhausting at times but I will say, I really love being pregnant,” Teigen said. “I have more energy in a way, it’s really nice. I appreciate the style that comes with it. I like everything about it.”

She was also frank about how she was initially worried on how Luna would handle sharing things, like her and father John Legend’s attention.

“Just because I can see Luna…she doesn’t exactly love to share until she’s totally finished with something,” Teigen explained. “I do hear that the firstborn tends to be excited for the new edition for maybe a day or so, they don’t really realize that they come back day after day after day. So when she starts realizing that he’s gonna stick around…maybe things will change.”

“But for the most part I mean, I grew up with my sister around and yeah, it just becomes second nature,” Teigen continued.