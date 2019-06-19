Chrissy Teigen Mom Shamed Over Daughter Luna’s First Trip to Dentist

Chrissy Teigen is known for being outspoken on social media and since giving birth to her first child three years ago, she’s become quite good at putting online trolls in their place, publicly.

Teigen recently took her daughter Luna Simone — whom she shares with husband John Legend — to her first dentist appointment and shared the sweet moment on Instagram, but it didn’t take long for mom-shamers to take to the comment section.

The 3-year-old was sitting on her grandmother’s lap when someone wrote, “What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old.”

So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!!

Not to worry though, the model was more than prepared for a response like this.

“Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me,” the 33-year-old mom said.

Someone else chimed in with a sarcastic response saying, “Isn’t it dangerous for her to be that close to an alligator? Very concerning Chrissy.”

One fan responded with an encouraging post saying that her “husband uses that guy [the alligator] at his practice too.”

Clapping back isn’t a foreign concept to the Lip Sync Battle host. Earlier this month she posted a video of Luna negotiating with her parents on how much candy she should be allowed to have, and instead of focusing on her bargaining skills, one troll responded with, “Finally someone brushed her hair.”

Again, it didn’t take long before Teigen put in her two cents.

“All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

candy court is in session. part 1/2.

It doesn’t stop there though. She addressed the trolls who left mean comments about her son, Miles Theodore’s helmet that he has to wear. She mentioned that he had to wear it because his “adorably slightly misshapen head” was a result of plagiocephaly.

lorrrrrrrd I love you!!!

“Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist — we didn’t just go straight to helmet,” she added. “We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise though, Teigen laid out the ground rules back in 2016 on Twitter when she said, “I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers.”