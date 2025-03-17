Chrissy Teigen Has Had Enough of the Instagram Comments About Her Appearance

Chrissy Teigen has had it with the “miserable” people who make negative comments about her appearance.

The 39-year-old model took to Instagram with her message on Saturday, March 15, saying in a video message, “Stop being miserable. Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things? Remember thinking things?”

Looking back on how people handled negative thoughts before social media, Teigen recalled, “You’d go through a magazine, you’d be like, ‘Oh, that person looks like s–t. Ugh, I would never have that haircut … those teeth suck.’” She continued, “We all do it, but we used to do it to like, magazines, and then we spit it out and it would go into the universe and it would disappear.”

Now, Teigen encouraged people to “just do that,” asking, “Like, what the f–k is wrong with you? Now, you take the time to type it out … like, what?”

Sharing some of the comments she receives, Teigen said in a sarcastic tone, “Her cheeks look too filled,” adding, “Why would she fill her cheeks like that? Why would she do her lips like that? Ugh, I would never. I would never. I would never, that’s so gross.”

“Just say those things inside, in your head. Say them inside your big brain,” she continued. “Your big brain is so ready for all your thoughts, but you don’t let them keep anything in because you’re spewing them out.”

The cookbook author added, “I know it makes you feel better to think that you’re the only one with eyes, but, like, why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks. I don’t ever want to be the example of anything. Like, I want to float through the middle, you guys.”

In the caption of her post, the star, who shares four children with husband John Legend, added, “TBH i had a sleep gummy and just felt compelled to say this because no matter what i post some dork has to talk about the wallpaper on my wall, my face, my kid’s shirt, the inorganic yogurt. But I love you even though you are a bit off.”