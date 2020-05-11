Chris Pratt Reveals Rare Photos of Mom Kathy Pratt in Tearjerking Mother's Day Tribute

Chris Pratt shared a sweet Mother's Day post with fans. He dedicated it to his mom Kathy Pratt by sharing a collage of sweet photos alongside a heartwarming note. The Jurassic World actor wished his mom a Happy Mother's Day before noting a sweet thanks saying, "You knew when to build us up and when to pull us back to earth."

"Happy Mother's Day to my mom Kathy," he started the post. "Thank you for your joy, your earnest dreaming, your lack of cynicism and your passion for all things fun and games. All three of us kids are so grateful to have had you as a mom growing up. You knew when to build us up and when to pull us back to earth. For a couple kids in their early twenties you and Dad had a lifetime of wisdom. You gave us your every moment. And regardless of our struggles we laughed every single day. Thank you. I love you. Love, Chris."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 10, 2020 at 9:12pm PDT

Pratt, who recently got married to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, have been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. Like most of everyone right now, Pratt was in desperate need of a haircut, but not to worry, Schwarzenegger had him covered. The soon-to-be mom took matters into her own hands and the couple documented the process. Pratt shared before and after pictures, complementing his wife in his after picture for doing a great job considering the circumstances. "Here we go! Time to chop it off!" Pratt captioned the before photo. With his fresh new cut, he captioned the picture, "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey."

The two are about to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in June, and even though they've been married for almost a year now, Schwarzenegger revealed to PEOPLE that she still feels like she's a newlywed, admitting how in love she still is with Pratt. "I do still feel like a newlywed. I don't know how long that's supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I'm married to. I'm still really excited and crazy in love," she gushed.

The couple are expecting their first child together after announcing the exciting news in April. Pratt already shares son Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris. Since they've been stuck at home most of the time, the sweet pair have been spotted out in their neighborhood for routine walks, and it's being reported that her baby bump is on full display.