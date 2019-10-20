Chris Pratt Makes Fun of Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Cooking Skills in Hilarious Viral Post

It’s a good thing Chris Pratt and Katharine Schwarzenegger can hire a cook because it turns out that Schwarzenegger’s cooking skills are lacking. On Instagram Saturday, Pratt made fun of his wife in a post that has almost 1 million likes. The photo shows what happened after Schwarzenegger tried heating up a mini bagel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Oct 19, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

Even though the bagel ended up looking like a charred chunk of coal on his plate, Pratt praised his wife for the effort.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all,” Pratt wrote. “To quote Rocky Balboa, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward.’ As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.”

“Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well,” Schwarzengger replied, adding crossed fingers, winking and shrugging emojis.

The post earned more than 8,000 comments, including some from Pratt’s famous followers.

Schwarzenegger’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger even chimed in, simply writing “SMH,” also known as the abbreviation for “shaking my head.”

“Time to close down the restaurant,” musician Gavin DeGraw wrote.

“A delightful little blini with caviar. Perfection,” actor Sean Gunn joked.

Fans also chimed in.

“Haha awww how cute!! The effort is what counts! She will do better next time, I have faith in her. Love u guys,” one person wrote.

“Wait, wait, wait. Who the hell cooks ONE bagel bite!” one fan wondered.

“I honestly thought that this was some type of fancy dish with like a caviar topping… I read the caption and had a good laugh… hey we can’t all be Gordon Ramsey’s sweet post nonetheless,” another wrote.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in June and got engaged in January after six months of dating. Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018, and shares son Jack with Faris.

Back in July, X17 reported that Pratt bought a $15.6 million construction site in the Pacific Palisades, where a 10,000 square-foot home was gutted and is being rebuilt. The home will reportedly include a movie theater, wine cellar, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

According to Variety, the new home is only two miles from Faris’ new home, following a requirement in their divorce that they live no more than five miles apart for their son.

Photo credit: Getty Images