Chris Pratt Explains His 21-Day Biblical Fast

Chris Pratt is known for his fit figure, and the actor opened up about one of the ways that he recently decided to switch up his eating routine to keep things fresh — literally.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, Feb. 7, Pratt shared that he recently completed the Bible-inspired diet the Daniel Fast, which is a partial fast consisting of mainly vegetables and water.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just came off it a couple days ago,” the actor told Colbert. “It’s a 21-day fast. A lot of people are doing it. I did it through my church.”

The Daniel Fast is based on the Prophet Daniel of the Old Testament of the Bible, who adopted the way of eating while training in Babylon. The fast limits food choices to whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds and mandates that participants drink only water, as Daniel refrained from eating “royal foods” like meats and wine. The fast now serves multiple purposes, as some participate to feel closer to God, others use it to lose weight and some likely do both.

“I was inspired by my pastor, we do it, it’s kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up,” Pratt explained.” So for 21 days I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing. It was really cool.”

“If you know how much I drink, you know that 21 days [is tough],” he jokingly added.

The actor previously discussed his experience with the Daniel Fast on Instagram in a clip which saw Pratt heavily sweating as he addressed his followers.

“OK. Hi. Chris Pratt here,” he told fans. “Day 3 of the Daniel Fast. Check it out. It’s 21 days of prayer and fasting and it’s going to coincide also coincidentally with the Lego Movie 2 junket. So, by the time you see me, I’ll probably be hallucinating.”

“Stay tuned,” he added.

The past several years have seen Pratt become more public about his Christian faith, with the actor recently referencing his beliefs when he announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger last month.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” he wrote on Instagram. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

A source told E! News that the couple, who was introduced by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, enjoys attending church services together.

“They go to church together and spend time with Maria,” the source said, “and it’s something they really enjoy doing together and connect on.”

Photo Credit: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert