Chris Pratt Defends His Church After Allegations of Anti-LGBTQ Practices

Chris Pratt defended attending the Hillsong Church, which has been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

Pratt shared a long statement on his Instagram Story Monday, writing that Hillsong “opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” Pratt wrote. “Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk.”

Pratt continued, “They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender. My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or group of people. My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgement of their fellow man.”

In the end, the Jurassic World actor wrote, “Jesus said ‘I give you a new command, love one another.’ This is what guides me in my life. He is a God of Love, Acceptance, and Forgiveness. Hate has no place in my or this world.”

Pratt spoke about his 21-day Biblical fast during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week, bringing attention to his religious beliefs. Just as he did in his latest Instagram statement, Pratt did not mention Hillsong by name.

However, actress Ellen Page noticed, tweeting, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?”

Page was referring to past statements made by Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, who has said he believes homosexuality is a sin. In a 2015 interview with GQ, he said he would not allow an open member of the LGBTQ community to serve in a leadership position in the church. That same year, Hillson senior pastor Brian Houston wrote in a blog post that the church “does not affirm all lifestyles.”

Page was met with negative responses on Twitter but doubled down on her criticism.

“If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed,” the Umbrella Academy star wrote. “Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

She added in a second tweet, “If lgbtq+ people are expressing their pain, their trauma, their experiences…maybe just try and listen? Open your heart, stop being defensive and have compassion. It’s a beautiful and life changing feeling, empathy. Much love truly to all.”

When one follower asked Page if Pratt’s religious beliefs should be addressed, she replied, “Um. Yeah. That’s called complacency.”

Hillsong has attracted several younger celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin.

Pratt stars in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which is now in theaters.

