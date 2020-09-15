Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Sell Hollywood Hills Home for $4.75 Million

Former A-list couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have sold their Hollywood Hills home for $4.75 million. The home is a Mediterranean-style house that features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an open floor plan. There is also a pool, spa and steam room, as well as a tennis court and outdoor gym.

The pair divorced almost two years ago, but continued to co-own the home. Page Six reports that they initially listed it for $5 million, after buying it for $3.3 million in 2014. Pratt and Faris finalized their divorce in 2018. They first announced their split in 2017. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," Pratt said in a joint statement from the couple. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," the statement continued. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Exes Chris Pratt and Anna Faris finally unload LA mansion https://t.co/BpRyvRjVqr pic.twitter.com/fvAKlYc8Jj — Page Six (@PageSix) September 14, 2020

Back in 2019, Faris opened up about her and Pratt's split on the Divorce Sucks! podcast. "We are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think that there is so much kindness and love," Faris said. "It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with." In the years since their split, both Faris and Pratt — who share one son together, Jack — have gone on to new chapters in their personal lives.

Faris is currently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, and they copuple recently welcomed their first child together. "Anna congratulated them and sent a gift," a source told E! Online of how the ex-couple's relationship is now. "They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive."

Recently, Faris made a big life change, when it was announced that she was exiting her long-running, fan-favorite CBS sitcom, Mom. "The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in a statment. "I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."