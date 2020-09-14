Chris Hemsworth Crashes Australia's 'Today Show' Weather Report and Social Media Is Loving It
It’s not everyday that the local weather report gets a little surprise visit from the man best known for playing Thor on the big screen. Chris Hemsworth made an appearance Australia’s The Today Show to help deliver the forecast.
The scene saw reporter Lauren Phillips shocked as the God of Thunder came up from the background, joking about the horses she was talking about being located a little further down before Phillips asked for some help in delivering the weather. Handing a sheet to Hemsworth, the actor joked that they can “mispronounce all of these” together before reading off some of the towns and forecast. No one at the station had planned on having the superhero actor appear, with even Hemsworth saying he was only in the area for conversation work.
We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Today pic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020
His surprise left not just the news reporters speechless but also created quite the stir on social media. Many viewers quickly expressed their excitement in seeing the surprise unfold while on air. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to come following Hemsworth's appearance.
prevnext
It was awesome having @TheTodayShow and @chrishemsworth visiting our town of Scone. Hope you enjoyed the coffees and food from the Cottage Scone the last few days. Thanks guys for everything!! 😊👌— Baden Ruming (@BadenRuming) September 12, 2020
prevnext
good on him, need more people just randomly stumbling into the weather , cheers us up— Con - so apparently you can put lots of words here (@conioo) September 12, 2020
prevnext
That was great, big name indeed. Nicely done @LaurenPhillips_ and pretty good for a first timer @chrishemsworth. So when the movie career fades in about 50 years you can always read the weather.— PJ (@Philosophical46) September 12, 2020
prevnext
@RichardWilkins @RebeccaMaddern9 @JayneAzzo Awesome seeing Chris Hemsworth help Lauren read the weather on #9Today. I hope Chris Hemsworth gets to hopefully film in Melbourne, hopefully the revised (the 80s cartoon classic) #MysteriousCitiesOfGold movie.— Judy Kelly (@Kelly1Judy) September 12, 2020
prevnext
Sure Australia has a lot of venomous creatures, but there’s also free range Hemsworths, so who’s really winning?— Roxane Lawler (@RoxaneLawler) September 12, 2020
prevnext
I do worry about the day when this country runs out of Hemsworths— Erin M (@pfinger18) September 12, 2020
prev
Channel 9 ahead of the game again I see, wow wee— Burger King (@homedozing) September 12, 2020