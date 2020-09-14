Chris Hemsworth Crashes Australia's 'Today Show' Weather Report and Social Media Is Loving It

It’s not everyday that the local weather report gets a little surprise visit from the man best known for playing Thor on the big screen. Chris Hemsworth made an appearance Australia’s The Today Show to help deliver the forecast.

The scene saw reporter Lauren Phillips shocked as the God of Thunder came up from the background, joking about the horses she was talking about being located a little further down before Phillips asked for some help in delivering the weather. Handing a sheet to Hemsworth, the actor joked that they can “mispronounce all of these” together before reading off some of the towns and forecast. No one at the station had planned on having the superhero actor appear, with even Hemsworth saying he was only in the area for conversation work.

We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Today pic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020

His surprise left not just the news reporters speechless but also created quite the stir on social media. Many viewers quickly expressed their excitement in seeing the surprise unfold while on air. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to come following Hemsworth's appearance.