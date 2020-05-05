Chris Cuomo's Son Mario Has Recovered From Coronavirus

✖

Chris Cuomo's family is celebrating some amazing news, announcing Tuesday that 14-year-old son Mario had recovered from COVID-19 after the coronavirus spread through their household. The CNN anchor's wife, Cristina Cuomo, revealed their middle child was officially recovered, sharing a photo of her son with his sisters, 17-year-old Bella and 10-year-old Carolina, on Instagram.

"All you need is [love]. Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe and I am so grateful for the the silver lining--more family time, to have antibodies and be able to donate," Cristina wrote alongside the family photo. The mother-of-three is also recently recovered from the coronavirus after contracting it from her husband, who tested positive for the disease in March.

Despite quarantining in his basement away from the rest of the family, Chris explained on Cuomo Prime Time on April 22, "The virus worked through the family. It was me and Christina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus."

"It's working it's way through, but they're doing fine," Chris added to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state."

Cristina chronicled on Instagram of how the experience had changed her personally, "This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."

Cristina told PEOPLE of the family's experience battling the virus on so many fronts, "I have to say, the fear I had going into it was far greater than the fear I had while I was in it. I think there's so much anxiety right now around this virus, and part of it is the fear of knowing there's no vaccine, and there's no proven cure or treatments."