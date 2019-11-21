Chris Brown Welcomes Second Child With Ex Ammika Harris

Chris Brown and ex Ammika Harris have welcomed a baby boy into the world. According to TMZ, Brown shared the news on his Instagram account in a low-key manner. Sources told the outlet that the former couple welcomed the child Wednesday evening, with both sharing “cryptic messages” to their social media accounts.

It is the first child for the former couple, and the first child for Harris. Brown is also the father to 5-year-old Royalty with Nia Guzman according to TMZ.

Brown’s posts seemingly confirming the birth showed him looking down at something off camera with “11-20-19” added as the caption for the black and white photo. Then he posted a second photo with the word “Born” written on the side of the hood.

Harris’ post came as part of her Instagram Story and was the type of sweet post you expect from a new mother.

“I was in love when I first saw you,” Harris wrote on Instagram with a heart emoji to punctuate the post.

The news of the pregnancy was confirmed back in June, with Brown reportedly hinting that his model ex was pregnant and called her his “baby mama” in comments on her photos.

According to Page Six, Brown and Harris have been seeing each other loosely since the pregnancy news broke and “seeing how things go” with their relationship. Brown’s prior relationship with model Indymarie ended shortly after the news broke abut Harris’ pregnancy.

Brown has been a controversial figure over the past few years due to his past run-ins with the law, including the infamous assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna. The couple did get back together for a short period in 2013 but it didn’t last long. This hasn’t stopped Brown from leaving comments on Rihanna’s Instagram page in recent months, raising questions about his relationship with Harris.

The singer also faced allegations of sexual assault in Paris earlier this year, which he denies and plans to sue for defamation. He also was slapped with a 5-year restraining order by former girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Brown does have his defenders, though. Justin Bieber stood up to defend Brown earlier this year, comparing his treatment to that of Michael Jackson.

“Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve,” Bieber wrote on social media at the time. “I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you [Chris Brown].”

Not all fans agreed with Bieber, so it would seem his reputation is still far from cleaned up. Still, maybe a new child will help to change the controversial singer?