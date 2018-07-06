Chris Brown Arrested Following Concert

Immediately following a concert in Florida, Chris Brown was arrested on an out-of-county warrant Thursday night, Entertainment Tonight reports. A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest to ET and said that Brown posted $2,000 bond and has been released.

The singer and rapper, 29, performed a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Officers waited for Brown to finish his set and arrested him immediately afterward for felony battery, local news station WPTV reports.

The warrant for felony battery was issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, the station reports. According to CNN, the warrant was an outstanding warrant from last year.

In his mugshot, Brown looks somber, but he downplayed the arrest on social media. Following the night’s events, a post shared to his official Instagram account showed a photo of Brown performing on stage. “What’s NEW?????” he wrote in the caption along with an eye-roll emoji. “Show tomorrow!!!!”

Brown is scheduled to perform at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fair Grounds in Tampa Friday as part of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour, which is set to run through August 4.

It’s unclear what Brown’s arrest is related to, although earlier this month he was slapped with a restraining order in Los Angeles from a woman who claims he hit her at a party. The temporary restraining order reportedly forced Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from the woman named Cassandra after she accused him of “hitting” her and alleged that he stalked her.

The temporary restraining order was set to expire in July and meant that Brown must go in front of a judge at a hearing.

The restraining order wasn’t Brown’s first time being accused of violence or worse by a woman; the R&B singer has found himself in similar situations two times already this year.

In May, he was sued by a woman under the name Jane Doe who claimed she was raped at a party at his house last year, drugged, tortured and held against her will. She said Brown gave her cocaine, molly and marijuana at a February 2017 party and that he and his friends took advantage of her while she was under the influence.

In court filings, Doe said she was imprisoned in Brown’s home, prevented cellphone access and raped by one of his acquaintances. The LAPD is reportedly investigating the incident.

In March, Brown defended himself after a photo surfaced showing him with his hands wrapped around a woman’s neck at a a party in Miami.

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Gergaros, told TMZ at the time that the incident was horseplay between friends. “She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed. Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable,” Gergaros said.

Brown addressed the issue on social media as well. “THANKS for all the publicity today,” he said on Instagram. “Y’all know damn well I ain’t going down that road. There is no need to even defend myself on this matter. Everyone that’s around me (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY. NO IGNORANT S—. END of discussion.”