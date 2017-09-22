Chloe Green’s Latest Photo with ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Makes Us Sadder for His Ex-Wife

Chloe Green is declaring her love for Jeremy Meeks on Instagram, and it’s fair to say that the convict-turned-model’s ex-wife won’t be thrilled after seeing the pic.

Your eyes stole all my words away… ❤️ #thelookoflove #loveatfirstsight @jmeeksofficial I❤️U A post shared by Chloe green (@chloegreen5) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

“Your eyes stole all my words away…#thelookoflove #loveatfirstsight,” she captioned the post.

The pic shows the fashion empire heiress and her boyfriend standing inches away from one another, looking deeply into the other’s eyes.

When Green and Meeks began dating, he was still married to Melissa Meeks. Back in July, photos surfaced showing Green and Meeks on a yacht together and getting extra cozy with one another. Last week, Melissa spoke out about her reaction to seeing the pictures for the first time.

“I was in shock,” she told Inside Edition. “I didn’t know what to think. I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

The incident took Melissa by surprise and she felt “betrayed” by Jeremy’s actions.

“This is not anything I expected,” she continued. “I felt hurt. I felt betrayed.”

One week after the photos were released on the Internet, Jeremy filed for separation from Melissa. Since doing so, he and Green have gone public their relationship on social media.

Melissa has hired attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her in the divorce dealings with Jeremy. Bloom says Melissa “is a woman who worked very hard behind the scenes, supporting her family, standing by him during his incarceration and even afterwards and she just wants what she is legally entitled to.”

Most recently, Jeremy and Green stepped in to help in the Hurricane Harvey efforts. During their work, the two were seen packing on the PDA. Learn more here.

