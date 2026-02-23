‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘The Mask’ Actor Peter Greene’s Cause of Death Released

Peter Greene’s cause of death has been revealed more than two months after he was found dead in his New York City apartment at the age of 60.

The actor, known for his roles in Chicago P.D., The Mask, and Pulp Fiction, died on Dec. 12 after accidentally shooting himself in the left armpit, according to New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, as per Deadline. The manner of death has been deemed accidental.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Peter Greene attends the “Green Book” New York Special Screening hosted by the Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel Cinema on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Greene’s manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed the actor’s death on Dec. 13, telling NBC News that he was discovered during a wellness check that was conducted after neighbors had reported hearing music coming from Greene’s apartment nonstop for several days.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Edwards told the outlet at the time. “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.” The manager continued to Deadline, “He was one of the best character actors on the planet. He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed.”

Greene made his acting debut in a 1990 episode of the NBC crime drama show Hardball before making his feature film debut in the 1992 movie Laws of Gravity. He went on to star opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in the 1994 comedy The Mask, playing rogue mafia officer Dorian Tyrell, and continued with another villainous role as Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction.



Greene’s other film credits include 1997’s Kiss & Tell, 1995’s The Usual Suspects, 1999’s Blue Streak and 2001’s Training Day. He also had a memorable run as Rory Jensen in Season 3 of Chicago P.D., one of the squad’s more formidable drug-dealing opponents.

NEW YORK – MARCH 16: Actor Peter Greene attends the premiere of “The Bounty Hunter” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on March 16, 2010 in New York, New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Edwards told PEOPLE that Greene’s latest project was the documentary From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID, which he was co-producing and narrating alongside Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner.

“Peter’s latest project was driven by his passion for raising awareness about the global deaths resulting from the administration’s dismantling of USAID,” Edwards explained, sharing a GoFundMe related to the project, and adding, “The best way to honor him would be to help him spread the word about what is happening.”