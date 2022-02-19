Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Makes Heartbreaking Plea to Fans at Late Model’s Memorial

It’s still difficult for many to grapple with the death of 2019 Miss USA winner, Cheslie Kryst. In an hour-long Celebration of Life ceremony streamed live for anyone to watch at Kryst’s home church in Charlotte, North Carolina, her mother shared fond memories of the daughter she lovingly referred to as “baby girl.” Kryst is described as the champion and glue of the family. She was one of six children. Outside of all of her amazing accomplishments, her mother doted on the heart of gold and giving spirit Kryst had, which is what she wants Kryst to be remembered for. Before closing her speech, she gave three calls to actions, one of which was for all to focus on their mental health.

Kryst, who her mother later confirmed dealt with high-functioning depression, died by suicide on Jan. 30. It sent shockwaves to all who knew her and were fans. Experts say that those who experience high-functioning depression are able to work through their pain and troubles as if nothing is bothering them while being overachievers, something Kryst, an attorney by trade, was known for. Her mother mentioned previously that she wasn’t aware of Kryst’s battle until shortly before her death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, she wants the world to learn from her family’s tragedy. “Take care of your mental health,” she said. “I’ve been touched by all the stories shared with me of choosing to seek counseling. I’m proud of you. And for anyone who has not yet taken that step, just know you don’t have to wait until you are in crisis. Seek support now.”

She also gave out the phone number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline, “so that if you or someone you know is in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, you can call for help anytime, day or night.”

Kryst was 30-years-old at the time of her death. She made history as the oldest Miss USA winner in history, winning the crown at just 28. Kryst penned an essay for Allure Magazine on the pressures of aging in honor of her 30th birthday last year.