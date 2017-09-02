Cher Speaks out About Kim Kardashian’s Cher Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian recently debuted a new photo shoot where she paid homage to pop culture icon Cher, and now Cher herself has spoken out about the photos.

A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia (@harpersbazaararabia) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

When she first found out about the pictures that will appear in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’s September issue, Cher tweeted about them.

“My Little Armenian Sister did us both Proud,” she wrote.

“I love you!!!!” Kardashian responded to the singer.

Speaking to the magazine, Kardashian said of Cher, “She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her. To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

Kardashian recently took some time to clear up a few rumors, and one of them revolves around her doing a nude photo shoot.

In a video shared to her app, Kardashian set the records straight, after rumors began swirling that she was planning to do a nude photo shoot “after wasting away on an extreme diet.”

“This had been my dream, for people to think that I’m so, like, fit. Just because when you work so hard you want people to see a difference. So, didn’t think about it, but, now that you say it I for sure should do a nude photo shoot,” Kardashian said, according to ET Online.

Additionally, Kardashian cleared up the rumors that she and her little sister Kylie Jenner have a “rivalry” because of an alleged situation where Jenner supposedly demanded a “massive pay raise for KUWTK after a jealous blowout.”

“False. What blowout? And no,” Kardashian stated. “I see a lot of stuff about Kylie. Her and I are competing or like that her and I you know…but we both love makeup so much and there’s just never been a competition. I think her and I see eye to eye the most out of anyone. We’re like the most alike so there’s absolutely no competition whatsoever.”