Cher Calls out Wendy Williams’ Apology for Mocking ‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix’s Appearance

Iconic singer and actress, Cher has called out Wendy Williams‘ apology to Joaquin Phoenix for when she mocked the Joker star’s physical appearance. Earlier this week, Williams made comments about Phoenix’s lip, which she perceived as being cleft, though the actor has never actually publicly commented on it.

In a tweet, Williams wrote, “I want to apologize to the cleft community,” and added that show would be making charitable donations to two different non-profit organizations that work with the cleft community.

However, Cher did not feel that Williams’ apology was sufficient and took to Twitter to express herself.

DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/Su0OHB8hTG — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

The controversy came about when, during a segment of her daytime talk show, Williams showed a photo of Phoenix and shared her unfavorable opinion. “When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate,” she said later mocking the Academy Award-nominated actor by inserting her finger into her mouth like a hook.

Cher is not the only celebrity to voice criticism of Williams in the wake of the comments, as British TV personality Carol Vorderman also took to Twitter to chide the talk show host.

“As Ambassador for Cleft Lip and Palate Association [CLAPA Community] I really am disgusted by this [Wendy Williams],” she wrote. “Mimicing (sic) a cleft lip, and making a joke about it, is disgraceful. Have you any idea the pain and operations a child with cleft must go through as they grow?”

Additionally, Canadian Football League player Adam Bighill also expressed frustration with Williams’ comments, as his son Beau was born with a cleft palate.

This needs a RT!!! 🤬🤬🤬@WendyWilliams mimics a cleft lip and palate person!! I have a cleft lip and palate, so does my son who was just born, her actions are hideous and OFFENSIVE. Promoting bullying, with her platform, that’s IRRESPONSIBLE!! #EndBullying https://t.co/ynPidLaGf5 — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 10, 2020

He very soon began calling for Williams to apologize, and after a few days it was clear that Bighill had no intention of backing down. “Day 3, We are still waiting for a [Wendy Williams] apology to the cleft community,” he tweeted. “Outside of that, seeing everyone come together on social media to rally around her comments and actions has been truly amazing. It’s clear we are making progress towards being able to #endbullying.”

Notably, Williams’ apology was issued directly to Bighill, to which he replied, “Thank you [Wendy] for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best.”