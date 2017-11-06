Comedian Chelsea Handler Gets Slammed for Tweet About Texas Shooting

Chelsea Handler‘s response to the Texas church shooting on Sunday stirred controversy on Twitter by criticizing the U.S. government for not doing anything after mass shootings.

“I don’t know how these poor people are supposed to accept that their government watches these mass shootings and does nothing. It’s so sick,” the comedian wrote.

I don’t know how these poor people are supposed to accept that their government watches these mass shootings and does nothing. It’s so sick. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 6, 2017

While some agreed with Handler, expressing how government and legislation were to blame, there were few that spotted it who were in complete disagreement.

“Poor Chelsea, saying anything to try and become relevant again,” one person wrote.

Poor Chelsea, saying anything to try and become relevant again… — TrumpTrain🚂💨 (@thebean62) November 6, 2017



Another person asked for her to suggest gun control measures that would have stopped the shooting.

What gun control/law would have stopped this guy? Please if you have a solution lets hear it. — Troy (@TroyCornejo) November 6, 2017



“Why hasn’t a house dropped on you yet! [Karma] hopefully we’re all around to watch it come back your lousy way,” another wrote.

Why hasn’t a house dropped on you yet! #Karma hopefully we’re all around to watch it come back your lousy way. — Moe (@LuvnwineMaureen) November 6, 2017



Another person wondered why she had to be the center of attention during this tragic time.

Why do you want to be the center of attention at this tragic time? Is it you are monster? I think so. — Kathy Nordgren (@NordgrenKathy) November 6, 2017



“Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans,” Handler wrote in her first response to the shooting.

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017



She also responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet.

You have no capacity to monitor anything that doesn’t involve lining your pockets. https://t.co/f6W9DteaKl — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

This morning, a man opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 26 people. The suspect, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in his vehicle. Police are not sure if he took his own life or if he was shot by a citizen who tried to stop him earlier.