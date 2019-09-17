‘Charmed’ Stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs Guest Starring on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy is about to get a little dose of magic!

Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs are heading to the ABC medical drama as guest stars, with the two set to appear during the Oct. 10 episode. Milano and Combs’ casting announcement was part of the lineup for ABC’s “Cast from the Past” week, which sees both actors and creative teams reunite in new episodes of ABC shows.

Entertainment Weekly shares that Milano and Combs will appear as sisters once again when they play sisters of a patient who is brain dead after falling at a construction site. Their characters will have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to keep their sister alive. EW helpfully notes that the injured sister is not played by Shannen Doherty or Rose McGowan, who played Milano and Combs’ sisters on Charmed.

In a photo for the Grey‘s episode shared by EW, Milano and Combs are seen standing in the hospital, both looking rather skeptical as they gaze at a character who is presumably a doctor.

As well as a reunion between Milano and Combs, the episode also saw the pair reunite with Grey‘s executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, who both served as writers on Charmed.

Charmed ran for eight seasons from 1998-2006 and starred Milano and Combs as Phoebe and Piper Halliwell, respectively, witches who first began practicing magic with sister Prue (Doherty) before she was killed during the Season 3 finale. They soon learned of the existence of their half-sister Paige (McGowen), who remained on the show for the rest of the series.

The show was rebooted in 2018 on the CW, a decision both Milano and Combs were not initially fond of.

“I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning,” Milano told Entertainment Tonight. “But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation.”

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” Combs said before the show premiered. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

