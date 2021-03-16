Charlie Sheen Reacts After Soleil Moon Frye Reveals Sexual Relationship

✖

Charlie Sheen is speaking out amid Soleil Moon Frye's confession that her first consensual sexual experience" was with the Two and a Half Men star. The Punky Brewster star reflected on her first time in her new coming-of-age documentary Kid 90, with Sheen, in a statement released shortly after, having nothing but love for the actress.

The actor, who would have been 29 and Frye 18 at the time they slept together, released a statement to Us Weekly via his longtime publicist, Jeff Ballard, who also previously represented Frye. Sheen called Frye "a good egg" and said he wishes her "well in this resurgence of hers." Addressing the new documentary that led to the revelation, Sheen admitted he has not yet watched it, though "it's on my list to watch and very near the top."

Kid 90, a Hulu documentary, looks at young Hollywood stars growing up in the '90s and uses footage captured by Frye. It also includes interviews with her colleagues, including David Arquette, Brian Austin Green, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. In one segment of the documentary, the actress reads a journal entry from Dec. 18, 1994, a day that she called "the most strange and incredible day ever." The entry detailed the day she spent with Sheen, whom she referred to as her "Mr. Big," a reference to Carrie Bradshaw's love interest in Sex and the City. Frye wrote that Sheen was "somebody I've had a crush on for years. He's a person that intrigues me and excites me." Revealing that Sheen was her "first consensual sexual experience," Frye, in the journal entry, said the actor was "so kind and loving," adding that they maintained a friendship through the years. Reflecting on the relationship when speaking with USA Today, Frye remembered it fondly.

"He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him," she told the outlet. "In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterwards, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support."

Speaking of the documentary, in which she addresses Corey Feldman's 2020 allegations against Sheen and also opens up about how at 17, a man forced himself on her, Fyre said "it's been such a life-changing experience." The actress explained that while she frequently documented her life starting at the age of 5, she only recently "started to wonder if life had really happened the way that I remembered it." She added that the experience has been "really enlightening." Kid 90 is now available to stream on Hulu.