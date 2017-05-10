‘Unlikely Duo’ Charlie Hunnam And Marilyn Manson Bro Out Hard On Red Carpet

Some celebrity bromances make sense, like Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake. Others, not so much. However, odd pairings can often create some of the strongest friendships. Such is the case for Hollywood’s latest Odd Couple, Charlie Hunnam and Marilyn Manson.

Yes, you read that correctly, the A-List actor is extremely close to the pale emperor himself. At last night’s red carpet event for Hunnam’s latest film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the two shared that they’ve had a deep friendship for some time.

While Hunnam was doing an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Manson walked up to say hello. Hunnam then stopped the interview, went to hug his unlikely pal, and the two chatted for a bit.

Throughout both of their red carpet interviews, Hunnam and Manson reveal how they got to be so close. Apparently, the two hit it off after Manson appeared on a few episodes of Sons of Anarchy, and they’ve remained close ever since.

“He came in and did a couple of episodes – maybe like five or six – and we just became pals. We’re an unlikely duo but we love each other,” Hunnam said.

Manson added that they are actually much closer than many would think.

“We’re strangely like brothers. I don’t have a lot of close men friends at my ’round table’ so to speak. I don’t even have a table. But Charlie and I always cook food for each other.”

This is a very odd couple indeed, but it’s also a friendship that’s made to last.

Charlie Hunnam is starring in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which is set to hit theaters this Friday.

