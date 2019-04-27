Charlie Hunnam Happily Snaps Photos With Fans After They Show up at His Hollywood Hills Home

Charlie Hunnam showed that he is not too busy to say hello to fans during a recent fan run-in.

On April 20, paparazzi caught Hunnam casually hanging out by his house in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. A fan apparently encountered the Sons of Anarchy and Triple Frontier star in passing and asked for a photo.

The 39-year-old star obliged with a smile and posed for shots with the unidentified male fan, as photos posted by the Daily Mail show.

As shown, Hunnam is wearing a blue sweater paired with grey sweatpants. His at-home look is completed with a grey beanie, blue-and-red socks and black slide sandals.

S.O.A. fans will also be pleased to see that Hunnam has a Harley Davidson bike in his garage, being as he became a household name on the FX biker drama.

While Hunnam no longer portrays the American-bred character Jax Teller, the British actor has needed to brush off his American accent for several roles, including the recent Netflix hit Triple Frontier. He recently dished that he’s had some trouble getting back in the groove to pull off the American accent since the conclusion of S.O.A.

“It’s certainly more difficult because I’m going off and doing different things. I’ve been working in England a lot, which sort of complicates the process a little bit,” Hunnam told the Hollywood Reporter. “I did some ADR on this film, and I certainly didn’t do quite as good a job as I have in the past with the accent. By virtue of that, and of itself, I definitely struggle more now that I don’t do it every day.”

He added, “I’m gonna address that next time out, when playing an American. Actually, I’ve played two American roles since I finished this, and I’ve addressed that on both occasions. So, hopefully, I’m back to optimal levels of proficiency.”

Hunnam’s next movie roles will come in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, the Australian western True History of the Kelly Gang and U.S.-based Jungleland.

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon