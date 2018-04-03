‘Channing Tatum Single’ Is Lighting Twitter on Fire With Responses

Social media is exploding with the news that Channing Tatum is single again following his and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s separation announcement. Twitter, in particular, is full of endless reactions about Tatum’s newfound single status.

While the news initially broke hearts across the social media platform Monday night, many have recovered from the shock and are preparing themselves for the first time in nine years that Tatum is single.

finding out Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are separating and all hope for love is lost…but then realizing Channing is single pic.twitter.com/onavjGxxv7 — care-uh (@CaraHenahan) April 3, 2018

CHANNING TATUM IS SINGLE, PEOPLE, THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/MfSvxbvCRp — Felix Felicis (@LuckoftheDraw86) April 3, 2018

One person used the popular yodeling meme that’s been making its way around the internet to describe their feelings about the split.

Me knowing Channing Tatum is now single 🙂 pic.twitter.com/dZZL9u8BMw — SEE THE ✖️ THATS HOW YOU KNOW YOURE NEXT🦈 (@doublesxjanes) April 3, 2018

Matt Johnson, the lead singer from the indie electronic music duo Matt & Kim, wrote that drummer Kim Schifino was equally pleased at the news.

Kim was just cheering while looking at her phone… I asked what was up and she said Channing Tatum is single. 😕 — MATT and KIM (@mattandkim) April 3, 2018

Some poked fun at those who assume they have a chance with the Magic Mike actor just because he’s no longer with Dewan.

Did you hear that? That’s the sound of millions of women getting on the treadmill upon hearing word that Channing Tatum is single again. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 3, 2018

Loads of girls tweeting that channing tatum is now single… like yeah Denise you have a chance… you’ll have to STEP up your game — Ellie Young (@ellieyoung1993) April 3, 2018

Other noted that it’s not just women who are glad to see Tatum single again

A live look at the gays on their way to find @channingtatum after finding out he’s single pic.twitter.com/eCBa4LvCEf — Bruno Rose (@BenBrunoRose) April 3, 2018

The couple, who met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, announced Monday that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, but emphasized they were dedicated to caring for their 4-year-old daughter Everly as a team.

The couple opened up about their split in a statement they posted on social media Monday, much to fans’ surprise.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Twitter. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”