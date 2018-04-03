Celebrity

‘Channing Tatum Single’ Is Lighting Twitter on Fire With Responses

Social media is exploding with the news that Channing Tatum is single again following his and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s separation announcement. Twitter, in particular, is full of endless reactions about Tatum’s newfound single status.

While the news initially broke hearts across the social media platform Monday night, many have recovered from the shock and are preparing themselves for the first time in nine years that Tatum is single.

One person used the popular yodeling meme that’s been making its way around the internet to describe their feelings about the split.

Matt Johnson, the lead singer from the indie electronic music duo Matt & Kim, wrote that drummer Kim Schifino was equally pleased at the news.

Some poked fun at those who assume they have a chance with the Magic Mike actor just because he’s no longer with Dewan.

Other noted that it’s not just women who are glad to see Tatum single again

The couple, who met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, announced Monday that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, but emphasized they were dedicated to caring for their 4-year-old daughter Everly as a team.

The couple opened up about their split in a statement they posted on social media Monday, much to fans’ surprise.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Twitter. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

