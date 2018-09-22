Channing Tatum Reveals Rare Photo of His Daughter

Channing Tatum shared a rare photo of his daughter, Everly, on Twitter Saturday morning.

The photo shows the back of 5-year-old Everly in line for a school assembly. She is seen holding up the “I love you” sign, which made Tatum one really proud father.

“My daughter giving the lone [“I love you” gesture] [sign] at her school assembly today just confirmed what i already knew,” the Magic Mike star wrote. “She cool AF! I’ll never come close to how cool she is. Proud & feeling pangs of dad dork growing. Just look at this pic if you ever need help. It’s done a lot for me. Ok good night.”

Tatum also shared the photo and caption on Instagram, where more of his fans loved the photo.

“Super sweet…. I’m love this age that they’re growing into there own. We’re allowed to dork out on our kids…. they’re such cute little munchkins,” one fan wrote.

“This photo wins the internet today!! LOVE LOVE LOVE her spirit,” added another.

“Congratulations Channing, you have an extraordinary girl,” another fan wrote.

Tatum and his estranged wife, actress Jenna Dewan, rarely share photos of Everly. In August, Dewan did share a cute photo Everly took of her while she was sleeping, alongside a mermaid Barbie doll. “‘I’m just going to close my eyes for a second…’ (Photography and set design by Evie),” Dewan wrote.

Everly has also helped Tatum and Dewan come together. In June, the two were seen taking Everly to a class together in Los Angeles. Dewan carried Everly, while Tatum followed close behind.

Back in April, Tatum and Dewan stunned fans by announcing the end of their marriage after nearly nine years together.

Since then, the two have appeared to be on good terms. Late last month, Dewan publicly supported Tatum after the sudden death of a childhood friend, Corey Vaughn. “RIP Corey. All the love in the world to his family right now,” Dewan wrote on Tatum’s Instagram post about Vaughn’s death.

“It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman,” Dewan said about adjusting to single life in a Women’s Health interview. “I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be OK with however that looks. I feel like I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

Tatum’s next movie, the animated family film Smallfoot, opens on Sept. 28. He is reportedly set to start work on his Gambit X-Men movie in February. Meanwhile, Dewan will next star in Netflix’s Mixtape and Fox’s The Resident.

Photo credit:Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images