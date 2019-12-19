Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s Split Has Social Media Melting Down

After a year of being together, Channing Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits. The two got together shortly after Tatum announced his split with ex Jenna Dewan, who is now in a happy relationship with Steve Kazee and are expecting their first child together. Tatum even moved across the pond to make things easier for his and Jessie’s relationship, but according to a few sources, the two have been broken up for about a month, but still remain friends.

“Channing Tatum and Jessi J broke up about a month ago,” one source told Us Weekly. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

That may be the case, but social media is up in a frenzy over their split!

So Jessie J and Channing Tatum have broken up? Why do bad things happen to good people? I was rooting for them. — Moyin (@akj_luiz) December 19, 2019

Someone else said, “It was Channing’s shower pic,” referring to when Tatum posted a completely naked photo of himself after he lost a game to Jessie.

@channingtatum sorry to hear about you and Jessie J ☹️ — Sian Atkins (@SianAtkins4) December 19, 2019

Another fan just encouraged Jessie to just keep moving and focus on work.

get writing your “21” album @JessieJ get those 30 million sales pic.twitter.com/VHnCJYC4AB — Superfly Bri (@EmperorZing) December 19, 2019

In October 2018, it was announced that the two had been quietly dating. Since then, they’ve remained super supportive of each other’s careers, even showing off their love for one another via social media on several occasions. Not long after the two were seen dating, Jessie stepped away from the spotlight a bit to take some personal time for herself after dealing with some emotional stuff in her personal life.

“Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself,” she wrote in a post. “When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love.”

“I have to practice in myself what I talk about [on] stage and in my music too. In a good way,” she continued. “So I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while. Not forever but for a while.”

Around the same time, Tatum also took a break from social media, but resurfaced a few months back. When fans found out the Magic Mike actor and singer were together, some were not happy about it as they felt very attached to his former relationship with the Step Up actress. In fact, several fans lashed out via social media to air their opinions from how they weren’t okay with the split, to how they felt Jessie looked like Dewan and then started comparing the two.

Dewan and Tatum were together for nine years and announced their split back in April. Tatum and Dewan share their daughter Everly together, and now Dewan is expecting her second child, but first one with Kazee. The professional dancer made her new relationship social media official on June 5 when she shared a sweet photo of the two. Up until then, fans simple speculated that she had moved on as well.