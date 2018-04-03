Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Marked Honeymoon with Matching Tattoos

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may be separated, but they will always have a reminder of their time together on their bodies.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, got matching tattoos as they honeymooned in Bali together, featuring a line from their wedding vows.

“Jenna and I have twin tattoos we got on our honeymoon in Bali,” Tatum said to PEOPLE in 2012 after being named Sexiest Man Alive. “It says ‘Side by side’. Mine is here [touches his rib cage], but hers is on her foot.”

Not long after the honeymoon, Tatum said their decision to get the tattoos was made right after the wedding ceremony.

“It was a joint decision,” Tatum said of the ink. “We always wanted to get a tattoo of something together.”

“We weren’t going to do each other’s names,” Tatum continued, laughing. “We wanted to do something symbolic. It was in one of our vows to each other. We took it from that.”

On Monday, the couple posted a joint statement on Twitter announcing their separation, emphasizing that they were dedicated to caring for their 4-year-old daughter Everly as a team.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Twitter. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The couple added that there are “no secrets or salicious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The couple said they do not plan to issue another statement, and asked fans to respect their privacy.

Tatum and Dewan, who first met in 2006 while filming Step Up, are now facing the arduous task of dividing their assets.

Tatum likely made about $60 million for his various film roles in 2013, and about $29 million in 2015. In the last year, Tatum has also been promoting his own vodka brand, known as Born and Bred. His net worth is estimated at between $60 million and $80 million.

Meanwhile, Dewan has seen a number of big successes since their 2006 on-camera meet-cute. She has worked steadily as an actress on movies and TV shows, including American Horror Story and Supergirl, and she has transitioned more into the business side of entertainment, working as a producer on the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water.

The couple will have to decide who moves out of their 6.45 million house in Beverly Hills, California, which they purchased in 2015. The six-bedroom house includes a pool, a spacious entertainment room and a 1-acre plot.

According to California state law, the couple will have to split everything evenly down the middle that they’ve earned or acquired since their marriage, unless they signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. It is not clear yet how they plan to proceed and what their plans might be.