Channing Tatum Dyes His Hair Blonde for Bold New Look

Channing Tatum debuted his new bleach blond hair in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Tatum had fans shocked with his new look this week, which he showed off on his Instagram Story. The actor posted a shirtless selfie where he pointed up at his bleach blond buzz cut, his blue eyes standing out all the more in his skeptical expression?

“Bad idea? Haha,” Tatum wrote over the image, which included a poll for followers to choose “Yes” or “No.” This was a bold move for the 38-year-old actor, who has more than 17 million Instagram followers that love to weigh in on his personal life.

“Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So…” Tatum added in a separate post Not long after. The text was imposed over a pink background and featured a simple shrugging emoji.

Tatum did not reveal the results of his poll, nor the reason for his new hairstyle. The actor has been known to transform drastically for roles before, and some fans online joked that he must be preparing for a biopic of rapper Eminem.

“O.K. I voted yes because dammmnn,” one fan tweeted with a couple of fire emojis.

In reality, Tatum has a few upcoming projects listed on IMDb, though they are all far off and some may not even come to pass at all. The actor has been rumored to be playing the X-Men’s Gambit, for example, for years. While a project sits tentatively on his credits for 2020, many assume the new Disney-Fox merger will leave the movie scrapped.

Meanwhile, Tatum is also listed in the cast for an R-rated musical comedy called Wingmen, following him and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as pilots. He is also rumored to be playing Abraham Van Helsing in a possible Van Helsing reboot, though that remains unconfirmed. In either case, there seems to be little reason for Tatum to dye his hair for these roles.

It could be that Tatum is trying out a new look as he falls headlong into his new romance with singer Jessie J. The two have appeared smitten with each other on numerous public outings lately, including one walk through London on Thursday.

Fans are following Tatum’s personal life with particular interest these days, as we approach the one-year anniversary of his separation from ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two announced their breakup in April 2018 via a joint statement on social media, adding that they are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter going forward.