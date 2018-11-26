‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Alum Ross Mathews Splits With Boyfriend of Nearly 10 Years

After nearly a decade together, Celebrity Big Brother alum, Ross Mathews revealed he is single once again.

The TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday to share that he and his boyfriend of 10 years, stylist Salvador Camarena had broken up.

“After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways,” the 39-year-old TV personality wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. “This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner — a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love.”

Mathews’ now ex, Camarena shared the exact same statement on his Instagram page as well, adding the hashtag, “conscious uncoupling.”

PEOPLE further reported on the breakup, sharing the two have been public with their relationship since first appearing on HGTV’s House Hunters in 2013 after selling their home together and shopping for a getaway home in Palm Springs, California. According to Variety, the two bought a “contemporary house in Glendale with panoramic valley and mountain views.”

The couple also made an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud, donating their earnings to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Since first appearing on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno as “Ross the Intern,” Mathews has appeared on several TV shows, including a guest stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a judge and went on to win last season‘s Celebrity Big Brother.

After the release of his 2013 memoir, Man Up!, Mathews has been much more open about his sexuality, and revealed how he came to the conclusion he was gay.

“I realized I was gay in the shower one day with Barbra Streisand. It happened while I was lathering, rinsing, and repeating with Pert Plus,” he wrote. “As I was belting out the chorus to my favorite song from Funny Girl, ” ‘Oh my man, I love him so, he’ll never know ‘it hit me.”

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images