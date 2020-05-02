Celebrities Working From Home: See All The Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Like many others around the country, celebrities have been confined to their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Many of those celebrities have been working from home throughout this crisis, whether they're reporting on current events, hosting remotely-produced programming, or simply posting fun videos and snaps. From Andy Cohen to Kim Kardashian, various celebrities have been hard at work at home, and, naturally, they're recounting their experiences on social media.

Of course, some celebrities seem to be having a more stressful time than others when it comes to working from home. In late March, Kardashian appeared on The View (via satellite) where she discussed what was going on in her home amidst this quarantine period. According to the reality star, quarantine life with four children has proven to be very "challenging." She said on the talk show, "Being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one – that is out. It's been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

Kardashian obviously isn't the only one who is trying to navigate this new normal amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, many other celebrities have taken to social media in order to showcase exactly how they're working throughout this crisis.