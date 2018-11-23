How Celebrities Celebrated Thanksgiving This Year

Across the country, people everywhere are taking the turkey out of the oven and spending time with their family to celebrate Thanksgiving.

And while most of us are donning sweatpants and settling in to watch some football, plenty of your favorite stars are getting together with their families and enjoying their own family traditions.

Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of what your favorite celebs are up to this holiday, from taking on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to announcing their pregnancy!

Snooki

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is having possibly the most exciting Thanksgiving of all, announcing on social media that she and husband Jionni LaValle were expecting a third child.

In photos shared to Twitter and Instagram, her 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna posed with the ultrasound of their unborn little sibling, smiling in one photo and in another having a tantrum at the thought of a new baby in the family.

“THANKFUL for my family!” Polizzi wrote on Twitter, adding on Instagram, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

Luke Bryan

View this post on Instagram Be extra thankful today. #HappyThanksgiving everyone. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 22, 2018 at 9:10am PST

American Idol judge Luke Bryan took to Instagram with a video message for his fans on the holiday, saying, “Hey guys, it’s Luke here, and from the Bryan family to yours, we want to wish you guys a Happy Thanksgiving.”

He continued, “We hope you get to hang with your family, watch some good football and fill up on some turkey out there. It’s been an unbelievable 2018, so many things to be thankful for. You guys are one of the reasons I’m so thankful.”

The country star ended on a high note, saying, “See you guys in 2019.”

Kris Jenner

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner took the holiday as a chance to share an adorable throwback of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family on Instagram, posting in a photo in which she, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, pose in matching while collard shirts, black bottoms and ties — along with some serious ‘tude.

“Happy Thanksgiving Guys!!! I am so thankful for all of you,” she captioned the old snapshot. “Thank you for all of your love and support always… what a gift life is. Enjoy every precious moment…. I am so thankful for and cherish these 6 amazing blessings and all of my beautiful grandchildren… I give thanks to God every single day. I love you.”

Reese Witherspoon

Actress and Draper James designer Reese Witherspoon spent the holidays preparing for a traditional southern Thanksgiving, complete with cloth napkins, mashed potatoes and floral cocktail dresses.

“It’s almost Turkey time, y’all!” she captioned a photo of herself serving green beans in a blue cap-sleeve dress. “I am grateful for a day spent with loved ones eating, laughing and making memories. What are you most thankful for? #HappyThanksgiving.”

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson started Thanksgiving off performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and while she might have had to bundle up against the freezing weather, the holiday spirit kept her warm inside.

“So my toes finally have feeling back in them. that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment!” she tweeted. “I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one!”

So my toes finally have feeling back in them ? that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment! I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered ? #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one! ? — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 22, 2018

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has had a big 2018, embracing her new life as a mom to baby Stormi alongside partner, Travis Scott, after giving birth in February to her first daughter. For Thanksgiving, she acknowledged the big changes in her life, posing with her little family and captioning it simply on Instagram, “thankful.”

The Duggars

For the Duggars, Thanksgiving is a time to bring their big family together for some traditional cooking, and the TLC family took to Instagram to share a slideshow of their big Thanksgiving preparation day.

“Delicious homemade rolls are on the menu today! Thanks boys for all your help!” the family wrote on Twitter.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is staying grateful for her family this Thanksgiving, posing with ex Scott Disick and their three kids in matching pajamas for a photo on Instagram.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus [Khloé Kardashian] i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew,” she captioned the photo. “I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!”