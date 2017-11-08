Celebrities React to Las Vegas Shooting

A shooter opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the strip Sunday night, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 who were attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Believed to be the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, the shooter is “believed to have killed himself,” officials say, according to BuzzFeed News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the news broke, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to express their thoughts and condolences for the victims of the senseless tragedy. Read on to see their thoughts.

The music industry comes together

Artists across genres took to Twitter early Monday morning to express their condolences, with stars like Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, Niall Horan and more offering thoughts and prayers to the victims.

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone’s safety ?? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Horrifying scenes in Las Vegas. My heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends. Everybody please stay safe. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2017

Thoughts are with the victims and families of this terrible tragedy in Vegas . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 2, 2017

Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2017

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

Other celebrities react

Other stars including Sophia Bush, Mandy Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Khloe Kardashian and others also offered their thoughts.

My heart breaks for Las Vegas. The victims and their loved ones. Thank you to all the first responders who rushed to help. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas. No words.? Victims and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. This is absolutely horrific and devastating. — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.

Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

I can’t believe this!! The deadliest mass shooting in US history! ?My sincerest condolences to everybody there! My prayers are with you! ? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach…. Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. ? — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017

Thoughts of support

A host of other celebrities also tweeted their condolences and messages of support.

My heart and prayers go out to the victims and the families of the victims in Las Vegas. Not sure what is happening in this world. — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

So saddened by this unthinkable and senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) October 2, 2017

Praying for the victims in Las Vegas. My heart goes out to their loved ones. ? — om (@oliviamunn) October 2, 2017

We are strong. They can not break us. We are strong. We are strong. We are strong. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) October 2, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @cnnbrk