Cause of Death Released for Dana Carvey's Son Dex

The cause of death for Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey's eldest son, Dex Carvey, has been revealed. Two months after the aspiring comedian passed away at the age of 32, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday that Dex died of an accidental drug overdose from a lethal combination of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

TMZ was first to report, citing law enforcement sources, that emergency services responded to a call from Dex's girlfriend Kaylee at around 10 p.m. local time on Nov. 15. According to the outlet, first responders found the 32-year-old unresponsive inside a locked bathroom. Paramedics attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A day later, Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, announced their son's passing in an emotional Instagram tribute, at the time indicating his death was believed to be from an accidental overdose.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old," they wrote. "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things -- music, art, film making, comedy -- and pursued all of them passionately," they continued. "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life."

The couple continued, "and when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever." They concluded the post with a message of support for "anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction," writing, "you are in our hearts and prayers."

Days later, Carvey thanked his fans for their support, writing on Instagram, "this is just to say thank you. My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion."

Dex followed in his father's footsteps as an aspiring comedian, even opening for his dad's 2016 Netflix standup special, Dana Carvey: Straight White Male. He also appeared in Beyond the Comics, Carpool Pandering, The Funster, and Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, as well as an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2011. Prior to his death, he was also working on a Kickstarter for the B-Sides Comic, an original comic book series that draws influences from music, film, and street culture.

