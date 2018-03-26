Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Kiss for the Camera on Spring Break Trip

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shared an intimate moment from their family spring break trip to the beach.

Zeta-Jones shared a collage of photos from their trip to the Dominican Republic with their kids, son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14.

In one image, Zeta-Jones and Douglas shared a smooch and embrace in the blue-hued water, showing off their love after 17 years of marriage.

Also in the collage on Instagram, Zeta-Jones, 48, revealed black-and-white photos of each of her children striking artistic poses, as well as a color photo of the siblings hugging in the water.

The family spent a week in the Caribbean heat after visiting their Canadian cottage for some time spent hitting the slopes and cozying up in the cold temperatures.

Zeta-Jones shared a fun photo recreation during the trip to Canada, where she, Douglas and their kids posed for an updated family photo alongside a similar shot from several years ago.

In the snap, Dylan and Carys came up with a clever way of being cradled in their parents’ arms, letting Zeta-Jones and Douglas hold up one of their legs.

“As time goes by! Outside our cottage in Canada,” the Zorro actress wrote alongside the side-by-side photos.

Fans gushed over the sweet photos on Instagram, sharing messages of love and happiness for the longtime couple and their kids.

“Such a beautiful family,” one follower wrote. Another added, “You guys are so cute… just one of my favorite Hollywood couples.”

“And you all still look fabulous and so happy!” a fan of the actors praised.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas met at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. The pair said they quickly bonded after learning they shared the same birthday, though Zeta-Jones is 25 years Douglas’ junior.

The couple became engaged on New Year’s Eve in 1999 and married in November 2000, after Douglas’ divorce from producer Diandra Luker was finalized.

The couple’s high-profile ceremony reportedly cost an estimated $1.5 million, was labeled as the “wedding of the year” by the media.

Though they have experienced several bumps in the road and have agreed to brief “breaks” in their marriage, Zeta-Jones told Good Housekeeping in 2016 that they have kept things together smoothly.

“It’s a long road and I think people today are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage. You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises, because that won’t be the last problem. There will be many more down the road,” she admitted.

Douglas has also previously said they remain in love and strong because they live “moment to moment.”