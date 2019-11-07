Catherine Deneuve, Iconic French Actress, Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Iconic French actress Catherine Deneuve has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to Yahoo! News, the family of the 76-year-old star issued a statement through her agent, Claire Blondel, explaining that she suffered a “very limited stroke which is reversible.” They added that while they are happy to report “no loss of motor function,” she is expected to rest for quite some time. Deneuve was filming for her next movie at the time of her health scare, but it she is expected to make a full recovery.

Deneuve has been a well-known actress for many years, starring in over 100 films — the most recent of which was alongside fellow iconic French actress Juliette Binoche in The Truth — but recently made headlines for her criticism of the #MeToo movement.

In January, Deneuve issued an open letter against the movements supporters, saying that real “victims” have been “men who are sanctioned in their work, pushed to resign, etc., when their only wrongdoing was to touch a knee, try to steal a kiss, speak about intimate things during a professional dinner or send messages that are sexually loaded to a woman who wasn’t attracted to them.”

Her letter went on to say that, for the sake of sexual freedom, men should have the “indispensable freedom to offend and bother” women. Additionally, the letter also accused the #MeToo movement of promoting “puritanism.”

Days later, Deneuve issued an apology, writing, “I am a free woman and I will remain so. I fraternally salute all the victims of odious acts that may have felt aggrieved by this letter published in Le Monde. It is to them and to them alone that I apologize.”

She then went on to clarify what she was attempting to say in her initial letter, but it seemed as if she was simply repeating her original argument.

“I do not like this characteristic of our time… when simple denunciations on social networks generate punishment, resignation and often media lynching,” Deneuve wrote.

“An actor can be digitally erased from a movie, the director of a large New York institution may have to resign for hands to the buttocks put there thirty years ago without any other form of trial,” she went on to say. “I do not excuse anything, [but] I do not decide on the guilt of these men because I am not qualified to. And few are.”

Photo Credit: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images