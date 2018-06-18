‘Catastrophe’ Star Rob Delaney Honors Son on First Father’s Day Since Boy’s Death

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney marked his first Father’s Day without his son with a touching tribute to the two-year-old and other parents who have lost children.

Just months after his two-year-old son passed away following a battle with brain cancer, Delaney, best known for his role on the Amazon show Catastrophe, remembered his late son in a heartfelt message on Twitter to other mothers and fathers who have lost children.

"This is the first Father's Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who've lost a child," the 41-year-old wrote alongside a picture of himself and son Henry.

“This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child,” the 41-year-old wrote alongside a picture of himself and son Henry.

In February, the actor announced the death of his son on Facebook.

“I have very sad news. My two and a half year year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January,” he wrote.

“Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals,” he continued.

“Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much,” he concluded.

He later admitted in an Instagram post that Henry’s death had left his family “different people now” and that it “so brutally emotionally recalibrated” him. He also took to Twitter to remember his son shortly after making the announcement of his death.

“Riding in black cabs was one of Henry’s great joys. He would often thank the driver in sign language at the end of a ride. Many drivers wouldn’t accept £ when they learned our destination or would give me £ to donate to hospital trust. Good people,” Delaney said in response to a cab driver who recalled a time that he had met the father and son.

Delaney has asked fans wanting to help to donate to the Rainbow Trust and Noah’s Ark to help other U.K. families with sick children.