Danielle Bregoli Eyes Taylor Swift With ‘These Heaux’

The “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli is trying to transition from being a viral sensation into a hip-hop star. The 14-year-old released her first rap song, “These Heaux,” and is already looking to overtake Taylor Swift on Spotify.

On Thursday, Bregoli was traveling through LAX when she was told that her song was in the No. 2 spot on Spotify’s viral top 50 list, right below Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The teen, who rose to fame on Dr. Phil, thinks it’s a good sign for her future in the music industry to already be mentioned in the same sentence as Swift.

“[Swift’s] someone who’s been well-known for a long time and I’m someone who’s just getting into the music game, and it’s kinda crazy how I can just be one below her,” she said while speaking with TMZ.

While Bregoli’s rap song is a diss track, she doesn’t plan on throwing shade in Swift’s direction any time soon.

“She’s cool. I got no problems with her,” Bregoli said.

One person that Bregoli seemingly does have a problem with is reality star Kylie Jenner. In a sneak peek from the music video for “These Heaux,” a faux Jenner is shown getting lip fillers and butt injections.

In the song, Bregoli slams other girls that she says “feed off attention,” including the broke, fake and jealous ones.

“These hoes be lackin’, see me in back and … they talk all this sh*t but don’t say it in person,” Bregoli raps. “Water, water drippin’, come take a peek … you in a trailer h*e, b*tch you can’t compete.”

Check out a clip of the music video for “These Heaux” here.